Aliyah Boston isn’t trying to dwell too much on the past.
Not what happened in last year’s NCAA Tournament, or what happened in last week’s Southeastern Conference tournament.
Instead, the St. Thomas native is following South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley’s mantra — “Keep the main thing the main thing.”
With the top-ranked Gamecocks opening their NCAA Tournament run today, that mantra means even more to Boston and her teammates.
“Past games, no matter what’s happened, this is a new tournament and here we go,” Boston said during Thursday’s press conference. “It’s time to rock.”
South Carolina (29-2) opens the NCAA Tournament on its home court in Columbia, S.C., today against 16th-seeded Howard (21-9), a 55-51 winner over Incarnate Word on Wednesday in one of the “First Four” games. Game time is 2 p.m. Atlantic.
Staley’s mantra became public earlier this week in a story Boston wrote for sports website The Players Tribune about the Gamecocks’ goal for this year’s NCAA Tournament.
“Yeah, coach told us that phrase … and she’s been telling us that all year,” Boston said. “So I just felt like that fit perfectly right into the story just because the main thing has been to bring home a national championship back to South Carolina.
“The tournament is starting, so that needs to remain the same.”
Staley said she came up with the mantra when she saw all the outside elements — the new Name-Image-Likeness deals spreading across college sports, for example — that were drawing her players’ attention.
“You know, we came up with that phrase because there is a whole lot of things that pulls at our players,” Staley said. “I mean, you got NIL deals, you got friends, social media, all these things that are a part of their life. And they should be because they’re young, they’re navigating this transformational time of their life.
“But, they got goals. If you got a goal — win a national championship — then you got to prioritize. That priority is winning a national championship and nothing else. … So it takes your focus to that, and that is the main thing right now. I know Aliyah and everybody else buys into the phrase of keeping the main thing the main thing.”
South Carolina has been considered one of the favorites to win this year’s NCAA Tournament nearly from Game 1, and a perfect 11-0 record against AP Top 25 opponents this season has done nothing but add to that.
But the Gamecocks were favorites last year, and lost to eventual NCAA champion Stanford in the Final Four. They’ve also struggled at times this season, with a regular-season loss to Missouri and losing to Kentucky on a last-second shot in the SEC Tournament’s championship game.
“I think every year we’ve been pretty prepared,” Boston said. “I think our nonconference schedule this year was pretty tough and we did pretty well, so I would say we’re very prepared. But every time it’s been the same deal.”
South Carolina’s last two games in the SEC Tournament — a semifinal win over Mississippi, and the loss to the Wildcats — showed the Gamecocks still had work to do, as they gave up double-digit leads in both games.
That’s been the focus of South Carolina’s practices since then — keeping the momentum going the Gamecocks’ way all four quarters.
“I think we’ve just been putting a lot more like on ourselves, making that we’re staying up to playing how we need to play the entire four quarters and just making sure that we focus on that,” Boston said.
“Zia [Cooke] actually said if you want to win bad enough then nothing is going to get in your way. I feel like that’s our mindset. We all want to win and have the same goal of winning it all, so it just helps us to play better.”