The United States had its problems in the first half of Saturday’s championship game against Puerto Rico at the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament.
Then St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston and the rest of her teammates got on track, leading Team USA to a 74-59 victory over the Puerto Ricans in San Juan to claim their second straight AmeriCup title.
Boston, a two-time All-American at South Carolina, scored 17 points and added a game-high 19 rebounds for the top-ranked United States, which had to overcome a six-point deficit in the first quarter.
That gives Boston five gold medals in international competition as a member of the USA Basketball program. She’s also taken the top prize with Team USA at the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in 3-on-3 competition, the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA U-16 AmeriCup. She was named the most valuable player in the FIBA U-16 AmeriCup tournament, and was on the All-Star Five for the FIBA U-17 World Cup.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard scored a game-high 22 points for the United States, with N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane adding 12 points and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon 12 rebounds.
Jennifer O’Neill led Puerto Rico with 18 points, with Jazmon Gwathmey and Isalys Quinones added 13 points each.
Turning point
The third quarter. Much like in their group-play matchup on June 13, Puerto Rico came out swinging against the United States, leading by as many as six points in the period and going out ahead 21-17. Team USA started fighting back in the second quarter, managing to tie the game at 34-all on Boston’s layup with 44 seconds left, but Puerto Rico went back in the lead 12 seconds later on Gwathmey’s jumper.
But the U.S.A. made its move in the second half, and Boston was key in it. She made her first three shots — including her only 3-pointer — and had seven rebounds in the period. Her opening layup 12 seconds into the quarter tied the game at 36-all, and her 3-pointer at the 9 minute, 9 second mark put Team USA ahead 39-36. She capped it with a three-point play at the 6:04 mark for a 46-40 U.S.A. lead.
Key players
Aliyah Boston, United States: The 6-foot-5 forward came up big in the second half for Team USA. After scoring just three points and snaring five rebounds in the first half, Boston had 14 points and 14 boards over the third and fourth quarters.
Jennifer O’Neill, Puerto Rico: The 5-foot-5, 31-year-old guard, who plays in Poland’s women’s pro league, was Puerto Rico’s most consistent scoring threat. She made 7 of 17 shots — 4 of 9 from 3-point range — as well as added five rebounds and five assists.
Inside game
One area where the United States dominated Puerto Rico was with its inside game. Led by Boston and Hillmon, Team USA finished with a 63-37 rebounding advantage, including a 24-7 edge on the offensive glass. In fact, Boston had more offensive rebounds (10) than Puerto Rico had as a team.
All-Star Five
While Boston was left out, two of her United States teammates were named to the Women’s AmeriCup tournament’s All-Star Five.
Howard, who led Team USA in scoring at 13.2 points per game, and Cunane were both voted onto the All-Star Five. Howard was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.
They were joined on the All-Star Five by O’Neill, Colombia’s Manuela Rios and Brazil’s Clarissa Dos Santos.