St. Thomas native and South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston made it through the first round of cuts over the weekend in selecting the Team USA squad for the upcoming 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year in leading the Gamecocks to the NCAA title, was the only college player among the 28 invited to the U.S. camp, which concluded Sunday in Las Vegas.
The 20-year-old Boston, the youngest player at the Team USA camp, likely sealed her spot with an 11-point, eight-rebound performance for the White team during Saturday night’s USA Basketball Showcase scrimmage game, won by the Red team 72-59.
Also making the trip to Australia for the second phase of Team USA’s training camp are WNBA players Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Shakira Austin (Mystics), Diamond DeShields (Phoenix Mercury), Stefanie Dolson (New York Liberty), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Betnijah Laney (Liberty) and NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever).
They will be joined in Australia by Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) and Breanna Stewart (Storm) after their teams lost in the WNBA Playoffs semifinals.
Six other WNBA players — Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces; and Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun — will join the team after the WNBA Finals.
However, should the best-of-5 series go all five games, it could mean the Aces and Sun players could be left off the U.S. roster. Team USA’s final 12-player roster has to be announced no later than 48 hours before its opening group play game against Belgium on Sept. 22 in Sydney, Australia.
