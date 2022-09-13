St. Thomas native and South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston made it through the first round of cuts over the weekend in selecting the Team USA squad for the upcoming 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The 6-foot-5 Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year in leading the Gamecocks to the NCAA title, was the only college player among the 28 invited to the U.S. camp, which concluded Sunday in Las Vegas.