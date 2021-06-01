South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston has been named the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-American of the Year in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, became the second Gamecocks student-athlete — the first was L.B. Dantzler in baseball in 2013 — to earn Academic All-American of the Year honors, and the first in women’s basketball.
She was also the first sophomore to earn the CoSIDA award.
“This award just means so much,” Boston said. “I was blessed to be able to win it because there are so many women out there nominated for it. It’s exciting to see that I was able to do a great job of managing basketball and academics really well.
“Academics and basketball play hand-in-hand. Being able to play basketball is a blessing from God, but getting a degree is really important. It’s important to have a back-up plan after basketball, knowing that I can fall back on my academics and get a job somewhere outside of basketball.”
Boston, who currently has a 3.81 grade-point average in mass communications, was a unanimous first-team All-America pick this season, in which South Carolina finished 26-5 and advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
Boston also earned her second straight Lisa Leslie Award for the nation’s top center, and her second Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year award. She was also a first-team all-SEC pick and named the most valuable player of the SEC Women’s Tournament.
— Bill Kiser