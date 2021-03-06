South Carolina sophomore and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is in line to repeat as the Lisa Leslie Award winner after being named one of five finalists for the 2021 award, officials from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday.
The Leslie Award — named after the three-time AP All-American, 1994 consensus national player of the year and 2015 inductee into the Hall of Fame — is awarded annually to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.
Boston — the first freshman to receive the Leslie Award — was joined by Texas’ Charli Collier, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and Connecticut’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa as finalists for the 2021 award.
Boston, a unanimous preseason AP All-American, was recently named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year for the second time, as well as earning first team All-SEC honors. She is also on the watch lists for the nation’s three major player of the year awards, as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
Entering Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against Alabama, Boston is 12th in the nation in blocked shots (2.9 per game), 13th in rebounding (11.7 per game) and 19th in offensive rebounds (3.9 per game). She also averages 13 points per game.
The winner of the Leslie Award will be determined by the Hall of Fame’s selection committee and fan voting, which will be conducted online at www.HoopHallAwards.com.
— Bill Kiser