South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named a finalist for the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year, officials with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was joined on the Defensive Player of the Year — of which she’s been a finalist the past two seasons — by Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj.
This season, Boston has led South Carolina to a 29-2 record and the nation’s No. 1 ranking by the Associated Press, as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks open play in the NCAAs on Friday in Columbia, S.C., against either Incarnate Word or Howard.
A two-time Associated Press first team All-American, Boston has the nation’s longest active streak of consecutive double-doubles with 24 — setting a Southeastern Conference record — and was named the SEC’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors.
Boston, already considered a leading candidate for all of the nation’s player of the year awards, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (16.8 points per game), rebounding (12.0 per game) and blocked shots (2.8 per game), and is ranked among the top 10 nationally in rebounding (seventh), blocked shots (10th) and double-doubles (second with 25).
— Bill Kiser