South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston has been named one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s award for the national player of the year, officials announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was joined on the Wade Trophy’s finalist list by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. The winner will be announced March 31.
Boston was also named to the WBCA’s Region 2 All-America finalist list, along with teammate Destanni Henderson, Howard, Mississippi’s Shakira Austin, Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes, Tennessee’s Jordan Horston, LSU’s Khayla Pointer and Florida’s Kiara Smith.
The Wade Trophy — at 45 years, the oldest and most prestigious player of the year award in women’s college basketball — is the second national award Boston has been named on its finalists list. Earlier this week, she was named one of four finalists for the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Naismith Trophy.
Boston has been stacking up the awards while leading the top-ranked Gamecocks to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, beginning with earning the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Over the past two weeks, Boston was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and earned sports website The Athletic’s national player of the year award, both coming for the second straight year.
