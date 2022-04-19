Aliyah Boston’s trophy shelves must be pretty full, what with all the awards she’s earned over the past year with South Carolina’s women’s basketball team.
Well, the St. Thomas native will need to make room for one more — and maybe a second.
Boston was named winner of the Honda Sport Award for Basketball, which puts the unanimous national player of the year in line to claim the 2022 Honda Cup, which goes to the collegiate women’s athlete of the year as picked by The Collegiate Women Sports Awards.
The Honda Cup winner and finalists will be named June 27.
The 6-5 junior forward was chosen for the Honda Sport Award by a vote of administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists for the award were Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.
“I want to thank God for allowing me to be in a position to win this award; I am super excited to be selected for this honor,” Boston said in a prepared release.
The Honda Sport Awards, now in its 46th year, are presented annually to the top women’s athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports — soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, gymnastics, basketball, swimming and diving, lacrosse, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.
Boston becomes the second South Carolina athlete to receive a Honda Sport Award, joining A’ja Wilson, who received the honor in 2018 and was a finalist for the Honda Cup that same year.
“What Aliyah has done this season has been incredible to watch, and it has proven that she is truly a generational player,” said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, herself a two-time Honda Sport Award winner (1991-1992) and the 1991 Honda Cup recipient while at Virginia.
“You don’t often see great players elevate their game before your eyes, and that’s what she has done year after year of her college career. She was the most consistent dominant force in college women’s basketball, despite the defensive schemes designed to stop her and the target on her back and our team every time we stepped on the floor.”
The 20-year-old Boston was a unanimous national player of the year selection by the Associated Press, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (Wade Trophy), Atlanta Tipoff Club (Naismith Trophy), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (Drysdale Award) and the Los Angeles Athletic Club (Wooden Award), as well as by sports website The Athletic.
Boston was also named the Lisa Leslie Award winner — which goes to the nation’s top center — for the third consecutive year, as well as National Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and first-team All-American by the AP and USBWA.
And in leading the Gamecocks to a 35-2 record and the NCAA Tournament championship, she was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and the Greensboro Region’s Most Outstanding Player.
The mass communications major has also earned awards for her academics — with a 3.739 grade point average, Boston is a two-time Academic All-America of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
She was also named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and was a first-team all-SEC selection for the third consecutive season.