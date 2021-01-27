A pair of big games by South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston last week earned the St. Thomas native the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week honors for the second time this season, league officials announced Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 Boston was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, presented annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. She was a finalist for the award last season.
Boston, a unanimous AP Preseason All-American, averaged 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks in a pair of conference wins by the fourth-ranked Gamecocks over No. 22 Georgia and LSU.
On Thursday, Boston posted her second career triple-double — 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, tying her career high — in a 62-50 home victory over the Bulldogs. That made her the first USC player to have more than one career triple-double.
Three days later, she had 20 points — 11 coming in the second half — and 14 rebounds as the Gamecocks rallied to beat the Tigers 69-65 in Baton Rouge, La.
Boston is seventh among NCAA Division I teams in blocked shots, averaging 3.2 per game, and is 16th in rebounding at 11.3 per game. She is also averaging 14.8 points per game.
