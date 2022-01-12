South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week for a league-best third time this season and the fifth in her career, SEC officials announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged a double-double — 18.5 points and 16.5 rebounds — as the top-ranked Gamecocks won a pair of games against nationally ranked opponents, improving South Carolina’s record to 8-0 against Top 25 teams.
Boston — a two-time AP All-American and two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball — had 19 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and three blocked shots in beating then-No. 13 LSU on Jan. 6.
Three days later, Boston finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the Gamecocks’ win over then-No. 21 Kentucky.
That gave Boston her ninth straight double-double — tying the school record — and 10th for the season. She now has 40 for her career.
For the season, Boston leads South Carolina in scoring at 17.1 points (fifth-best in the SEC) and 11.1 rebounds (second in the SEC), and leads the conference in field goal percentage (57.8%, 18th-best nationally). She’s also seventh nationally in blocked shots at 3.2 per game.
