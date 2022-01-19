South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week for the second straight week and fourth time this season.
The 6-foot-5 Boston shared this week’s SEC award with Missouri’s Alijha Blackwell, league officials announced Tuesday.
This is the sixth time in her career that Boston has earned the SEC award, and she and Blackwell are the only players to earn the award more than once this season.
In beating conference rivals Texas A&M on Thursday and Arkansas on Sunday, Boston averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game, posting double-doubles in both wins. That allowed her to extend her team record to 11 consecutive double-doubles, and 12 for the season.
Against the Aggies, Boston needed just 13 minutes in the first half to get her record-setting 10th straight double-double, and she finished the game with 19 points and 15 rebounds (including a season-high nine offensive boards) in a 65-45 win.
Three days later, Boston picked up her 11th straight double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. That included a second-quarter run of 11 points and six rebounds as the Gamecocks built a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 61-52 victory over the Razorbacks.
— Bill Kiser