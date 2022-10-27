St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston added to her preseason honors Wednesday, with the Southeastern Conference’s coaches voting her preseason Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year in leading South Carolina to the NCAA championship, was also a preseason first team all-SEC.
She was one of three Gamecocks players named to the preseason team, with Zia Cooke joining her on the first team and Victaria Saxton named to the second team.
The league’s coaches — like the media last week — also predicted that South Carolina would win the conference’s regular-season title. The Gamecocks have won six SEC regular-season titles since 2014, including two of the past three seasons.
This is Boston’s third preseason honor heading into the ’22-’23 season. Last week, she was named to the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which Boston has won the past three seasons as the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball; and on Tuesday was unanimously voted to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team for the third straight year.