St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston earned the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week award for the second time this season after putting together a pair of dominant games last week for top-ranked South Carolina.
This is the second time this season that Boston — a 6-foot-5 senior forward — has been named the SEC’s player of the week, and the eighth time in her career with the defending NCAA champions.
Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year, averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots in winning over SEC rivals Kentucky and Missouri.
She had a season-high 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 95-66 victory over the Wildcats on Jan. 12; three days later, she had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in beating the Tigers on Jan. 15.
The back-to-back double-doubles give Boston 11 on the season, sixth best in the nation, and leave her one shy of tying the Gamecocks’ career record of 72 set by Sheila Foster. She also became the school’s career leader in offensive rebounds with 455.