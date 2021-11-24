South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the Southeastern Conference’s player of the week on Tuesday after leading the Gamecocks to four wins, including two straight against AP Top 25 teams.
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 18 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field over the week, which included the top-ranked Gamecocks taking blowout victories over then-No. 9 Oregon and then-No. 2 UConn in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
This is the third time in Boston’s career with South Carolina that she’s earned SEC player of the week honors, with the others coming during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
She was named the most valuable player in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, averaging 20.3 points and 10 rebounds a game over three games. That included a 22-point, 15-rebound effort in the tournament’s championship game against the Huskies. Boston also had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in South Carolina’s win over the Ducks in the semifinals.
Boston is now tied for 10th among NCAA Division I players in total blocked shots with 13, and is among the SEC leaders in scoring average (13th, 14.8 points per game), rebounding (14th, 7.7), field goal percentage (seventh, 53.5%) and blocked shots (seventh, 2.2 per game).
— Bill Kiser