South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston led a Gamecocks’ sweep of the Southeastern Conference’s top annual season awards Tuesday, being named the league’s Player of the Year.
The SEC Player of the Year award was one of four honors the 6-foot-5 Boston received in voting among the league’s head coaches. She was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and picked for the SEC All-Defensive Team for the third time, and was one of three South Carolina players named to the All-SEC teams.
Boston, a two-time first-team Associated Press All-American and a preseason AP All-America choice this season, was named to the All-SEC First Team along with Destanni Henderson, while Zia Cooke was named All-SEC Second Team. In addition, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley earned the league’s Coach of the Year award for the fifth time.
Already considered the frontrunner for both national player of the year and defensive player of the year honors, Boston became the third South Carolina player to be named SEC Player of the Year in program history, joining Tiffany Mitchell (2014-2015) and A’ja Wilson (2016-2018).
A two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball, Boston has become more of a force on both offensive and defense this season for South Carolina, which has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since Week 1.
She leads the Gamecocks in scoring (16.8 points), rebounding (11.9 per game), blocked shots (75) and field goal percentage (54.4%), and is ranked among the top 10 nationally in several categories.
Boston also passed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring earlier this season, and became the fifth player to reach 1,000 career rebounds in Sunday’s win over Mississippi in South Carolina’s regular season finale.
Boston currently has a run of 21 consecutive double-doubles — breaking the SEC record of 19 set by LSU All-American and WNBA All-Star Sylvia Fowles during the 2006-2007 season — entering this weekend’s SEC Tournament, which begins today in Nashville, Tenn.
South Carolina, which earned the No. 1 seed for the tournament, won’t open play until Friday, facing either eighth-seeded Arkansas or ninth-seeded Missouri in a quarterfinal game.
