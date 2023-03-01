South Carolina senior forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston started her run of postseason awards Tuesday, being named the South-eastern Conference’s player of the year and defensive player of the year.
It was the second consecutive season the 6-foot-5 Boston — last season’s consensus national player of the year — earned the SEC’s top two player awards together, and the fourth straight year she was named the league’s top defensive player.
Boston was also named to the all-SEC first team for the fourth consecutive season along with teammate Zia Cooke, and to the all-SEC defensive team — also for the fourth consecutive year — with teammate Brea Beal.
Boston led the top-ranked Gamecocks to their first undefeated regular season (29-0, 16-0 SEC) and the program’s seventh league title in the past 10 seasons.
Entering the SEC Tournament, which begins today in Greenville, S.C., top-seeded South Carolina has won a nation’s best 35 consecutive games, dating to the Gamecocks’ run to the NCAA title last season.
In her final season at South Carolina, Boston has ranked among the nation’s best in several categories, including double-doubles (tied for sixth), blocked shots (tied for 22nd, 58), blocks per game (tied for 23rd, 2.0) and field goal percentage (23rd, 56.9%).