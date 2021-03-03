South Carolina sophomore forward Aliyah Boston was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year for the second time, league officials announced Tuesday.
The St. Thomas native — who earned the league’s top defensive award with Georgia’s Que Morrison — was the first Gamecocks player to earn Defensive POY honors in back-to-back seasons.
She was also named first team all-SEC and to the conference’s All-Defensive Team in back-to-back seasons.
Boston, a unanimous preseason AP All-American, was joined on the all-SEC first team by Gamecocks’ teammate Zia Cooke, Alabama’s Jasmine Walker, Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Mississippi’s Shakira Austin, Tennessee’s Rennia Davis and Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones.
Also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team were Morrison, Pointer, Kentucky’s Chasity Patterson and Tennessee’s Tamari Key.
On the watch lists for the major national player of the year awards as well as National Defensive Player of the Year and the Lisa Leslie Award for the nation’s top center, Boston is 12th in the nation in blocked shots (2.9 per game), 13th in rebounding (11.7 per game) and 19th in offensive rebounding (3.9 per game).
