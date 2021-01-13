South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Player of the Week, sharing the award with Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson, league officials announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore earned her first SEC Player of the Week award, and the second for the fifth-ranked Gamecocks this season. Teammate Destanni Henderson shared the Dec. 1 award with Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones.
Boston played a key role in South Carolina’s comeback victory over 10th-ranked Kentucky on Sunday.
After sitting most of the first half with two fouls, she had 10 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in the third quarter as the Gamecocks rallied.
Boston finished the game with her fourth double-double — 20 points and 12 rebounds — of the season, as well as seven blocked shots.
