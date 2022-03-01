South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among the 10 semifinalists named Monday for the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award, officials with the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.
The 6-foot-5 Boston — a two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation’s top center, and a contender for all of the national player of the year awards this season — is a semifinalist for the Defensive PoY award for the second straight year. She was a finalist for the award last season.
She is joined on this year’s semifinalist list by DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, Maryland’s Angel Reese, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Louisville’s Emily Engstler, Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Tennessee’s Tamari Key and Northwestern’s Veronica Burton.
Boston leads the top-ranked Gamecocks in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (11.9 per game), and her 2.68 blocked shots per game (10th-best nationally) leads a South Carolina defensive that is tops in the nation in opponent’s field goal percentage (32.7%) and blocked shots (224 total, 8.0 per game), and fourth-best in opponent’s scoring average (51.2 per game).
Boston also has an ongoing SEC-record streak of double-doubles that reached 21 games in the Gamecocks’ win over Mississippi on Sunday.
She also became the fifth player in program history to record 1,000 career rebounds (she now has 1,001 career rebounds entering this weekend’s SEC Tournament).
— Bill Kiser