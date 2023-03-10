South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award for women’s college basketball, officials with the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 senior, won the Naismith Award last season en route to earning consensus national player of the year honors, as well as her third consecutive Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center.