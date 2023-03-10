South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award for women’s college basketball, officials with the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 senior, won the Naismith Award last season en route to earning consensus national player of the year honors, as well as her third consecutive Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center.
Also named on the Naismith Award semifinalist list are Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, Utah’s Alissa Pili, LSU’s Angel Reese and Villanova’s Maddi Siegrist.
The four finalists for this season’s Naismith Award will be named March 21. That also begins a seven-day window for fan voting (until March 28) to help narrow the finalists down to the award winner, which will be announced March 29 during the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Final Four.
Boston was recently named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year for the second time, and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season. She also earned first-team all-SEC honors for the fourth time.