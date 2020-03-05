St. Thomas native and South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston picked up her first college awards earlier this week, being named first-team all-Southeastern Conference as well as earning two of the conference’s coaches’ awards.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, was one of three players from the top-ranked Gamecocks named all-SEC on Tuesday afternoon, with two earning first-team honors. She was joined as a first-team honoree by senior guard Tyasha Harris, with another senior, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, being named second-team all-SEC.
