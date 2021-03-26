South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston picked up her first national player of the year award Thursday, earning it as well as All-America honors from national sports website The Athletic.
This is the fourth national honor the St. Thomas native has earned over her career with the Gamecocks. As a freshman, she was a unanimous Freshman of the Year award winner as well as the recipient of the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball.
This season, Boston has already been named a first-team All-America by The Associated Press, and is currently a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award — both for the nation’s top player — and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the Leslie Award.
The Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-SEC selection as a sophomore, the 6-foot-5 forward also was named the SEC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in leading the Gamecocks to their sixth conference tournament title in the past seven years.
With South Carolina earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament, Boston is averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game as the Gamecocks have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the seventh consecutive tournament.
South Carolina is scheduled to play Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the winner moving into the Elite Eight.
— Bill Kiser