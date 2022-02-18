South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named Thursday to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) All-Academic first team for District 4, which covers NCAA Division I schools in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.
Last season’s CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year, the 6-foot-5 Boston — a mass communications major at South Carolina — earned the Academic All-District honor for the second consecutive year by maintaining a 3.74 grade-point average this season in leading the top-ranked Gamecocks to a 23-1 record entering Thursday night’s game against Auburn.
Along the way, Boston has put together a record-setting string of 17 consecutive double-doubles and 18 total for the season, tied for third-best in the nation. She leads South Carolina in both scoring (17.0 per game) and rebounding (11.9 per game).
Boston is also ranked in the top 10 nationally in rebounds (fourth, 286), blocked shots (fifth, 70), defensive rebounds per game (fifth, 8.3), rebounds per game (sixth) and blocked shots per game (seventh, 2.92).
— Bill Kiser