South Carolina sophomore and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 4 first team, the organization announced earlier this week.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, is the first Gamecocks player to earn Academic All-District honors since 2017. She currently holds a 3.80 grade-point average majoring in mass communications, and will have her name added to CoSIDA’s Academic All-America ballot, with its selectees being named later this month.
On the athletic side, Boston was a unanimous first-team All-America pick this season in leading South Carolina to a 26-5 record and a berth in the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. She also earned the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center for the second time.
Boston was also a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and earned the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time.
She was also named most valuable player of the SEC Tournament after leading the Gamecocks to their second straight title.
Boston averaged 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, with her 17 double-doubles fifth-best in the nation. She was also ranked in the top 20 among NCAA Division I players in rebounding (12th), offensive rebounds per game (4.1 per game, 18th), and blocked shots per game (2.6, 18th).
— Bill Kiser