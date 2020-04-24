South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston attempts a shot against Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson during the first half of their March 1 game in Columbia, S.C. The St. Thomas native was named to the Associated Press’ second team All-America squad Thursday.
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston attempts a shot against Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson during the first half of their March 1 game in Columbia, S.C. The St. Thomas native was named to the Associated Press’ second team All-America squad Thursday.
St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston earned another national award Thursday, being named to the nation’s “Fab 15 Freshmen” team by HerHoopStats.com.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward at South Carolina, was one of two Gamecocks freshman ranked among the nation’s top freshmen by the website, which focuses on NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. Guard Zia Cooke, one of three freshmen to start at South Carolina this season, earned honorable mention honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.