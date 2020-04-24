St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston earned another national award Thursday, being named to the nation’s “Fab 15 Freshmen” team by HerHoopStats.com.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward at South Carolina, was one of two Gamecocks freshman ranked among the nation’s top freshmen by the website, which focuses on NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. Guard Zia Cooke, one of three freshmen to start at South Carolina this season, earned honorable mention honors.