South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of 15 players named to the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award national player of the year award, officials from the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was one of two Gamecocks players on the national ballot, along with senior guard Destanni Henderson. Also on the ballot were Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Haley Jones, Mississippi’s Shakira Austin, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Maryland’s Angel Reese and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.
Boston, a two-time Associated Press first-team All-American and two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center, has a Southeastern Conference record 24 consecutive double-doubles and 25 total this season en route to earning both the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, as well as being named first-team All-SEC and to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team.
Along the way, she’s led top-ranked South Carolina in scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (12.0), and sits among the top 10 nationally in total rebounds (third, 360), defensive rebounds per game (seventh, 8.2), blocked shots (eighth, 80) and blocks per game (10th, 2.67).
Voting for the Wooden Award takes place between March 15-22, with the finalists announced March 30.
— Bill Kiser