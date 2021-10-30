South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston picked up more preseason honors Friday, being named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list as well as being named a preseason first-team All-American by national newspaper USA Today.
The 6-foot-5 St. Thomas native has earned the Lisa Leslie Award the last two seasons, making Boston the only player in the award’s four-year history to win it more than once.
The Lisa Leslie Award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and goes to the top center in women’s college basketball.
The USA Today preseason All-American award was the second Boston has received entering the 2021-2022 season. Earlier this week, she was named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-American team for the second straight year.
As a sophomore, Boston was named National Player of the Year by athletic news website The Athletic, as well as earning unanimous first-team AP All-American and first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors.
In addition to earning the Leslie Award for the second time, last season Boston was also a finalist for both the Naismith Trophy for the national player of the year, and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
