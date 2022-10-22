South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston already has three Lisa Leslie Awards in her trophy case.
Now the St. Thomas native is in line to add another one for her final year with the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was among 20 players named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, officials with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday.
The consensus national player of the year led the Gamecocks to their second NCAA Tournament title last season, and racked up a pile of awards along the way — including her third straight Lisa Leslie Award.
Also on the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List are Stanford’s Francesca Belibi and Lauren Betts, Kennedy Brown of Duke, Jessika Carter of Mississippi State, Lucy Cochrane of Portland, Monika Czinano of Iowa, Lauren Ebo of Notre Dame, Emma Grothaus of Washington, Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana, Taylor Jones of Texas, Dorka Juhasz of UConn, Tamari Key of Tennessee, Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, Ila Lane of UC Santa Barbara, Alexis Markowski of Nebraska, Quay Miller of Colorado, Bella Murekatete of Washington State, Sedona Prince of Oregon, and Josie Williams of Louisville.