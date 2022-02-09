South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston was one of two Gamecocks players named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year’s midseason watch list, officials with the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
The St. Thomas native was joined on the 30-player watch list by senior guard Destanni Henderson, giving the Southeastern Conference seven players in contention for the national player of the year award.
South Carolina was also one of three teams to have two players on the Naismith Trophy watch list, joining Maryland’s Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese and Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Haley Jones.
Also named to the watch list were Mississippi’s Shakira Austin, Florida Gulf Coast’s Kierstan Bell, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Michigan State’s Nia Clouden, Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Louisville’s Emily Engstler, Brigham Young’s Shaylee Gonzales, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, Tennessee’s Jordan Horston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, UCLA’s Charisma Osborne, LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Arizona’s Cate Reese, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Georgia’s Jenna Staiti and Connecticut’s Christyn Williams.
The 6-foot-5 Boston is already on the watch lists for two other national awards — the John R. Wooden Award for national player of the year, and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award — and is a likely candidate to repeat as the Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation’s top center, an award she has won the past two seasons.
Entering the top-ranked Gamecocks’ game against Kentucky on Thursday night, Boston has posted a program-record 15 consecutive double-doubles and 16 for the season, third-best in the nation.
She’s also ranked among the top 10 nationally in total blocked shots (tied for third with 66), blocks per game (third, 3.0), total rebounds (sixth, 259) and rebounds per game (ninth, 11.8).
— Bill Kiser