South Carolina sophomore and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of 30 players named to the 2021 Women’s Naismith Trophy’s Midseason Team, officials from the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.
Boston was joined on the Midseason Team by Gamecocks teammate and fellow sophomore Zia Cooke.
South Carolina was one of four schools to have at least two players on the Naismith list, along with Connecticut (three players), UCLA and Stanford (two players each).
The 6-foot-5 Boston — last year’s Lisa Leslie Award and consensus national freshman of the year winner, and a second-team AP All-America pick — was a unanimous preseason AP All-American to open the 2020-21 season.
Boston has lived up to that hype, averaging career bests of 13.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game, with eight double-doubles and a triple-double. She is ranked in the top 20 nationally in both rebounds and blocked shots.
She has performed better against both Southeastern Conference opponents (15.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game), and ranked teams (14.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game).
Boston is also on the Leslie Award’s Top 10 list for the nation’s top center, and is on the midseason watch lists for the Wooden Award for national player of the year and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
— Bill Kiser