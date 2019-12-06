South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston, who was born on St. Thomas, was one of two Gamecocks players named Thursday to the 2019-2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, which the U.S. Basketball Writers Association presents to the national player of the year.
Boston was joined on the 35-player list by senior guard Tyasha Harris, who was also named to the watch list for the USBWA’s Nancy Lieberman Award, presented to the nation’s top point guard.
