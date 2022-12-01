South Carolina senior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston continued to rack up award nominations early in the 2022-2023 season, being named to the Wade Trophy watch list by the Women’s Basketball Association, officials announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5 forward — the consensus national player of the year last season, which included winning the Wade Trophy — was among 16 players named on the WBA’s early-season watch list.
Also named to the Wade Trophy list were Stanford’s Haley Jones and Cameron Brink, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, Indiana’s Grace Berger, Connecticut’s Azzi Fudd, Texas’ Rori Harmon, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, LSU’s Angel Reese, Ohio State’s Jacy Shelton, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, and Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith.
This season, Boston has led the top-ranked and defending national champion Gamecocks to a 7-0 start entering Saturday’s home game against Memphis, averaging 12.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game despite double- and triple-teams from opposing defenses. In seven games, she’s recorded five double-doubles, good for fourth nationally, with her 64.8% field goal percentage 17th among NCAA Division I teams.