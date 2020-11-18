South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston earned her share of national honors as a freshman in leading the Gamecocks to a No. 1 ranking.
Now, the St. Thomas native is starting off her sophomore year the same way, with her name being added to two national award watch lists on Tuesday.
Boston was named to the preseason lists for the 2021 Naismith Trophy and the Wade Trophy, both awarded to the best player in women’s college basketball.
The Naismith Trophy is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, while the Wade Trophy is presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, was one of two South Carolina players named to both watch lists, along with fellow sophomore Zia Cooke, a 5-foot-9 guard. Already a unanimous selection to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team released last week, Boston was also named earlier this week to the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which she received last season after being named the nation’s top center by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and the WBCA. She was also named to the Southeastern Conference’s preseason all-SEC first team.
As a freshman, not only did Boston earn the Leslie Award, but she was a second-team AP All-American and first-team all-SEC selection, and a consensus choice as the National Freshman of the Year.
— Bill Kiser