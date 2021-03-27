South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston is in the running for another national award after being named to the Wooden Award All-American Team, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Friday.
That makes the St. Thomas native a finalist for another national player of the year award, along with Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, Louisville’s Dana Evans, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.
This season, Boston has already been named national player of the year by sports website The Athletic, and a first-team All-America by The Associated Press and ESPN. She is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy — also for the nation’s top player — as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lisa Leslie Award for the nation’s top center, an award she earned last season.
The Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-SEC selection as a sophomore, the 6-foot-5 forward also was named the SEC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in leading the Gamecocks to their sixth conference tournament title in the past seven years.
South Carolina is scheduled to play Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday in the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Sweet 16 round, with the winner moving into the Elite Eight.
— Bill Kiser