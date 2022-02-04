South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of 20 players named earlier this week to the John R. Wooden Award’s Late Season Top 20 Watch List, officials with the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced.
The top-ranked Gamecocks had two players on the Top 20 list, with Boston joined by senior guard Destanni Henderson. Also on the watch list are Maryland’s Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese, Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Haley Jones, Mississippi’s Shakira Austin, Florida Gulf Coast’s Kiersten Bell, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, Tennessee’s Jordan Horston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, UCLA’s Charisma Osborne and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, a two-time finalist for the Wooden Award, is leading South Carolina in both scoring (17.0 points per game) and rebounding (11.9 per game) as she’s put together a record-setting run of double-doubles over the past two months. After Thursday’s win against Alabama, Boston has recorded 15 consecutive double-doubles and 16 for the season, good for third-best in the country.
Boston, a two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation’s top center, is also among the top 10 nationally in rebounding (fifth), blocked shots per game (ninth at 2.9), and defensive rebounds per game (ninth at 8.4). Her 55.0% field goal shooting percentage also tops the Southeastern Conference, and is 25th nationally.
Voting for the Wooden Award will begin prior to the NCAA Tournament. The Wooden Award’s All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round, and the winner will be announced in April, following the NCAA Tournament.
— Bill Kiser