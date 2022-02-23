South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston has earned another national award — and this one for the first time.
The St. Thomas native was named Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Tuesday, based on games played between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20.
While the 6-foot-5 Boston has been honored by the USBWA before — she was named National Freshman of the Week twice during the 2019-2020 season — this is the first time she has earned the organization’s National Player of the Week award.
Boston played a key role in a pair of wins last week by the top-ranked Gamecocks, and stretched her streak of consecutive double-doubles to 19 games. That tied the Southeastern Conference record held by former LSU All-American and WNBA All-Star Sylvia Fowles.
Boston tied Fowles’ record, set during the 2006-2007 season, with a 16-point, 12-rebound performance in South Carolina’s win over 12th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday. That followed her 10-point, 12-rebound game in a win over Auburn on Feb. 17. She can break Fowles’ record on Thursday against Texas A&M.
The two-time Associated Press first-team All-American now has 20 double-doubles this season, second-best among NCAA Division I women’s teams, and 50 for her career. She is 20 shy of the Gamecocks’ career record of 50, set by Sheila Foster between 1979-1982.
Boston, considered a contender for National Player of the Year honors, is also ranked among the top 10 nationally in blocked shots (seventh with 26), blocked shots per game (ninth at 2.73), defensive rebounds per game (ninth at 8.2), rebounds (fourth at 310) and rebounds per game (sixth at 11.9).
