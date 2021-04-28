St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named the University of South Carolina’s co-Female Athlete of the Year on Monday night during the university’s annual Gamecock Gala awards ceremony.
Boston, who just completed her sophomore season with the Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team, shared USC’s top female athlete award with Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a sophomore on South Carolina’s women’s golf team.
The Gamecock Gala, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, annually honors the university’s top student-athletes. South Carolina’s women’s basketball team was among those receiving an award, being named the Impact Team of the Year.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, was one of the mainstays of a Gamecocks squad that finished the 2020-2021 season with a 26-5 record after losing to eventual champion Stanford in the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
Boston earned the Lisa Leslie Award — which goes to the nation’s top center — for the second consecutive year, and was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the Los Angeles Athletic Club. She was also a finalist for the Naismith Award and Wooden Award — both going to the nation’s top player — as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Within the Southeastern Conference, Boston was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second time as well as first-team all-SEC for the first time. She also earned Most Valuable Player honors in leading South Carolina to its sixth SEC Tournament championship in the last seven years.
— Bill Kiser