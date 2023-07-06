St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA’s rookie of the month for June’s games, league officials announced Wednesday, the second time in as many months she’s earned the award.
The 21-year-old Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, becomes the first Fever player in franchise history to earn multiple rookie of the month awards.
She’s also off to a good start towards claiming the WNBA’s rookie of the year award. The last three winners — Rhyne Howard (2022), Michaela Onyenwere (2021) and Crystal Dangerfield (2020) — all swept monthly honors en route to taking the season award.
During the month of June, the 6-foot-5 Boston averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots over 11 games, while playing an average of 30.5 minutes.
Boston scored in double figures in seven of her 11 starts, including a career-high 25 points twice — against Chicago on June 6, and Atlanta on June 18. She also had a career-best four blocks against the Dream.
Boston, who has started every game for Indiana, leads the WNBA in field goal percentage at 61.8% (94 of 152), and currently leads all of the league’s rookies in scoring (14.6 per game), rebounding (8.4), blocked shots (1.44) and minutes played (30.0).