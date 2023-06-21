St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston added to her trophy case in her first season in the WNBA, being named the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played June 12-18, league officials announced Tuesday.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, averaged 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 69.2 percent (27 of 39) from the floor and 13 of 14 from the free throw line.