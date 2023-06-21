St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston added to her trophy case in her first season in the WNBA, being named the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played June 12-18, league officials announced Tuesday.
Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, averaged 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 69.2 percent (27 of 39) from the floor and 13 of 14 from the free throw line.
Boston became the first Fever player to earn player of the week honors since Kelsey Mitchell did it during the 2022 season. Boston was also named the league’s rookie of the month for May in the 2023 season.
Boston finished with 23 points (on 11 of 14 shooting), and career highs of 14 rebounds and six assists in a win over the Washington Mystics on June 13.
Two days later, she had 19 points (on 6 of 10 shooting and 7 of 7 on free throws) in a road win over the Chicago Sky, then put up a career-best 25 points and four blocked shots in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Dream.
Boston leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (66.4%, 71 of 107). She also leads all rookies in points per game (16.0), rebounds (7.7), blocks (1.6) and minutes played (29.1).