South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston helped the top-ranked Gamecocks sweep the South-eastern Con-ference’s weekly honors after being named player of the week for the third time this season on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 senior was joined by redshirt freshman guard Raven Johnson, who was named the SEC’s freshman of the week. Boston also tied the conference records for career player of the week awards (nine) and career weekly honors (14, adding the five freshman of the week awards she earned during the 2019-2020 season).