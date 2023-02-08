South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston helped the top-ranked Gamecocks sweep the South-eastern Con-ference’s weekly honors after being named player of the week for the third time this season on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 senior was joined by redshirt freshman guard Raven Johnson, who was named the SEC’s freshman of the week. Boston also tied the conference records for career player of the week awards (nine) and career weekly honors (14, adding the five freshman of the week awards she earned during the 2019-2020 season).
Boston earned player of the week honors after leading the undefeated South Carolina (23-0) to a pair of victories last week, extending the Gamecocks’ winning streak to 29 consecutive games and tying the program record.
She had 26 points — 23 coming in the second half, and 14 in the fourth quarter — and 11 rebounds as South Carolina topped fifth-ranked Connecticut 81-77 on Sunday in Hartford, Conn.
Three days earlier, Boston put up 14 points and 14 rebounds in beating SEC rival Kentucky 87-69 in Columbia, S.C.
The double-doubles extended Boston’s Gamecocks career record to 76, and is now 10 away from tying the SEC record of 86 set by LSU’s Sylvia Fowles from 2004-2008.