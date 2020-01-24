South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston picked up her second national award nomin-ation Thursday, being named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.
The 6-foot-5 Boston — who leads the top-ranked Gamecocks in scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.1 per game) — was one of 15 players named on the Naismith midseason team, and the only freshman.
