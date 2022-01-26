South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of 15 players named Tuesday to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award’s watch list, officials from the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, a two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as women’s college basketball’s top center, was a finalist for both the Defensive Player of the Year and the Naismith Player of the Year awards as a sophomore. She is also a two-time Associated Press All-American, and was a unanimous selection to AP’s preseason All-America team this season.
Her junior year, Boston has been a key part of a Gamecocks’ defense that is ninth in the nation in scoring defense at 52.5 points per game.
Boston is currently eighth nationally in blocked shots (2.95 per game) and 15th in defensive rebounds (7.9 per game).
Also on the Defensive Player of the Year Award watch list are Maryland’s Angel Reese, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, Louisville’s Emily Engstler, Vanderbilt’s Jordyn Cambridge, Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Washington’s Nancy Mulkey, Georgia’s Que Morrison, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Tennessee’s Tamari Key, and Northwestern’s Veronica Burton.
The 15 players on the watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in late February, then down to four finalists on March 15. The winner will be announced April 1.
— Bill Kiser