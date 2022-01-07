South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston is in contention again for the John R. Wooden Award, with the St. Thomas native named to the national player of the year award’s midseason watch list, officials with the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, a finalist for the Wooden Award last season, was one of three Gamecocks players named on the watch list, joining junior guard Zia Cooke and senior guard Destanni Henderson. South Carolina, currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by the Associated Press, was the only team to have that many nominees on the watch list.
Boston, a two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award for women’s college basketball’s top post player, currently leads the Gamecocks in both scoring (16.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.4 per game), and is ranked among the top 25 nationally in several offensive and defensive categories.
The two-time AP All-American is sixth in the nation in double-doubles (nine, including eight straight after Thursday’s win over No. 13 LSU), 10th in blocks per game (3.1), 22nd in rebounding, 23rd in defensive rebounds (7.1 per game) and 25th in field goal percentage (57.5%).
— Bill Kiser