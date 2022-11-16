South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was among the players named Tuesday to the Wooden Award’s Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List.

The 6-foot-5 Boston was one of three Gamecocks players — all members of the recruiting class of 2019 — on the watch list, along with fellow seniors Brea Beal and Zia Cooke.