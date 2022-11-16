South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was among the players named Tuesday to the Wooden Award’s Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was one of three Gamecocks players — all members of the recruiting class of 2019 — on the watch list, along with fellow seniors Brea Beal and Zia Cooke.
Boston earned just about every national award in leading South Carolina to its first NCAA Tournament championship since 2017. This season, she was a unanimous AP All-America selection, and has opened the 2022-2023 season with back-to-back double-doubles for the top-ranked Gamecocks.
The Wooden Award All-America Team will be announced the week of the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight round, with the Wooden Award winner announced in April.