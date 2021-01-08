St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of two South Carolina players named Wednesday night to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, was joined on the watch list by fellow Gamecocks sophomore Zia Cooke.
Boston leads fifth-ranked South Carolina in rebounding (10.5 per game) and blocked shots (1.6 per game), and is second in scoring at 12.8 points as the Gamecocks are 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.
USC-Georgia postponed: South Carolina’s home game against SEC foe Georgia, scheduled for Thursday night in Columbia, S.C., has been postponed and all team activities paused after a positive COVID-19 test.
Team officials said Wednesday night that the move came “as a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.”
South Carolina is scheduled to play 10th-ranked Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.
— The Associated Press