Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston

St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was one of two South Carolina players named Wednesday night to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, was joined on the watch list by fellow Gamecocks sophomore Zia Cooke.

Boston leads fifth-ranked South Carolina in rebounding (10.5 per game) and blocked shots (1.6 per game), and is second in scoring at 12.8 points as the Gamecocks are 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

USC-Georgia postponed: South Carolina’s home game against SEC foe Georgia, scheduled for Thursday night in Columbia, S.C., has been postponed and all team activities paused after a positive COVID-19 test.

Team officials said Wednesday night that the move came “as a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.”

South Carolina is scheduled to play 10th-ranked Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.

— The Associated Press