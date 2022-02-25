South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston put her name in the Southeastern Conference’s record book Thursday night in leading top-ranked South Carolina to an 89-48 shellacking of Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
The 6-foot-5 Boston – the leading contender for national player of the year honors – finished with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for her 20th consecutive double-double.
That passes the former SEC record set by LSU All-American and WNBA All-Star Sylvia Fowles during the 2006-2007 season.
Boston needed just under three quarters to break Fowles’ record as the Gamecocks (26-1, 14-1) won their 14th straight game and clinched the SEC’s regular-season title.
