South Carolina sophomore and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston became the first repeat winner of the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the top center in women’s college basketball, officials with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Sunday.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, also became the second Gamecocks player to receive the award in its four-year history. South Carolina star A’ja Wilson was the first-ever recipient of the Leslie Award in 2018.
“I thank God for allowing me to win this award again and for blessing me with amazing teammates and coaches who continue to push me every day to be the player that I am,” Boston said in a prepared release. “This award means so much to me because Lisa Leslie was such a beast on the court, and to know that she thinks so highly of my game is a blessing.”
Boston was also named to the Naismith Starting Five — made up of the winners of the five Naismith position player of the year award winners — for the second time, joining Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers (Lieberman Award for top point guard), Maryland’s Ashley Owusu (Meyers Drysdale Award for top shooting guard), Iowa State’s Ashley Jones (Miller Award for top small forward), and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith (McClain Award for top power forward).
The Leslie Award is the latest honor that Boston has received for her performance in her second year at South Carolina. She has been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Athletic Club and the WBCA, and was a finalist for the Naismith Award and Wooden Award — both awarded to the nation’s player of the year — and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Within the Southeastern Conference, she was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second time as well as first-team all-SEC for the first time. She also earned Most Valuable Player honors in leading South Carolina to its sixth SEC Tournament championship in the last seven years.
