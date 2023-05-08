To her surprise, Aliyah Boston didn’t have any pre-game nerves before her first WNBA preseason game with the Indiana Fever.
The St. Thomas native scored eight points in the Fever’s 81-56 loss to the Chicago Sky in Chicago.
Boston made 4 of 5 from the field in 16 minutes Sunday, and also had two rebounds, two turnovers and three fouls.
“I was actually pretty calm today,” before the game, said Boston, who took part in Saturday’s graduation ceremonies at South Carolina.
“Usually when I’m in a new space, even in my first college game, I get the jitters. But I was actually pretty confident. I was talking to [teammate Victaria Saxton] a little bit and I said, ‘We’re good, we’re good.’ She said, ‘You’re good, just take a breath,’ and I went out there and played.”
Indiana has one more preseason game (May 13 against the Dallas Wings) before Boston’s official WNBA debut on May 19 against the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis.