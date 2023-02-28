South Carolina senior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston set two Southeastern Conference career records Monday after she was named the SEC’s co-player of the week by league officials.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, shared the SEC’s weekly award with LSU’s Angel Reese in picking up her fourth SEC player of the week honor this season.
It was also Boston’s 10th career SEC player of the week award, setting a conference record, and also her record-setting 15th career SEC weekly award.
She earned the SEC’s freshman of the week award five times during the 2019-2020 season.
Boston led the top-ranked Gamecocks to a pair of wins last week to cap an undefeated regular season and the team’s seventh SEC title in the past 10 seasons.
She had 11 points and four blocked shots in beating Tennessee on Thursday, then Boston posted her 18th double-double this season — 25 points and 11 rebounds — in downing Georgia in Sunday’s regular-season finale.
In her final season at South Carolina, Boston has ranked among the nation’s best in several categories, including double-doubles (tied for sixth), blocked shots (tied for 22nd, 58), blocks per game (tied for 23rd, 2.0) and field goal percentage (23rd, 56.9%).