South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston added to her portfolio of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) signings Tuesday with the addition of American sports equipment company Under Armour.
As part of the NIL package with the 6-foot-5 Boston, Under Armour will hold its first-ever UA Next women’s basketball camp for high school players on St. Thomas during the summer. A date and location for the UA Next camp was not disclosed.
In addition, the unanimous National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball last season will headline the launch of Under Armour’s UA Breakthru 3 shoe this fall, and will be involved in the design of future basketball footwear for female players.
Boston wore the current version of the shoe — the UA Breakthru 2 — during the Gamecocks’ run to the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, and had worn the initial version during her high school and Amateur Athletic Union playing days.
“Working with Under Armour is a huge honor,” Boston said in a prepared release. “It means so much to me because it’s a brand I’ve been wearing for years — both for cross-training and when I’m on the court. With Under Armour, I’m most excited to continue building and growing the women’s basketball community. I’m really looking forward to giving more young girls access to the sport at the community level.
“I want to see women’s basketball be embraced, covered and valued just as much as men’s basketball. I hope to help achieve that change by continuing to dominate the court and using my voice to encourage the next generation to play.”
Under Armour has also been the official athletic wear supplier for South Carolina’s athletics department and teams since 2007, and the Baltimore, Md.-based company is signed with the school through 2026.
“Aliyah Boston is a once-in-a-generation talent and someone who inspires us all with her dedication and willingness to stop at nothing to achieve her dreams,” said Charece Williams Gee, Under Armour’s senior director and head of Americas sports marketing.
“This has been a huge year not just for Aliyah, but for the University of South Carolina, and all who support, play, and work within women’s sports. Teaming up with Aliyah will help in increasing access to basketball for young women around the world.”
— Bill Kiser